Warrant: Mom charged after newborn tests positive for morphine, fentanyl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 36-year-old woman is in custody after her newborn tested positive for drugs, according to an arrest warrant.
Gina Skipper was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
A DSS worker reported that on June 20, Skipper gave birth to a child at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Authorities say the child tested positive for both morphine and fentanyl.
According to the arrest warrant, the DSS worker told authorities Skipper does not have a prescription for morphine or fentanyl.
As of this Thursday morning, Skipper remains behind bars at the Myrtle Beach jail.
