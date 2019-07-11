Socastee High unveils monument in honor of Hunter Renfrow

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Socastee High School has erected a monument to honor former Braves and Clemson Tigers standout Hunter Renfrow.
“Once A Brave Always A Brave” is engraved in the monument, which also features the Braves’ and Tigers’ logos.
Down below the quote are a list of Renfrow’s accomplishments, including being a member of the Tigers’ 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.
Renfrow’s illustrious football career continues after he was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft.
This week, Socastee High School took to Facebook to thank Renfrow and his wife, Camilia, for an “exceptional Hunter Renfrow football camp and signing.”
“SHS is so proud of all of your accomplishments and wishes you the best with the Oakland Raiders,” the post reads.
