One arrested in N.C. after man found shot in Bennettsville apartment complex parking lot

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is facing charges after a man was found shot Wednesday in a Bennettsville apartment complex parking lot.
According to a press release from the Bennettsville Police Department, Reginald Stuckey Jr., was arrested in Winston Salem, N.C. and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.
Stuckey will be charged with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery when he is back in Bennettsville.
Bennettsville police were called to the Evergreen Apartments around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of the shooting came in. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot while sitting in his vehicle in the complex’s parking lot, the release stated.
Investigators learned the man had been approached by two people who demanded he empty his pockets. One of the robbers had a gun, according to police.
The man ran to his vehicle, prompting one of the robbers to open fire at the car, striking the victim, police said.
According to the police, the man suffered minor injuries and reported the alleged robbery to authorities, who identified the suspects.
The investigation continues and more arrests are expected.
