More sea turtle nests being found along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It's that time of year where more and more turtle nests are popping up along the Grand Strand.
South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts, or S.C.U.T.E for short, have reported there are 290 nests for the season so far, from North Myrtle Beach to the North Inlet.
For the entire 2018 nesting season, only 65 nests were found across the Grand Strand, according to Jeff McClary with S.C.U.T.E.
McClary previously said DNA testing has shown that sea turtles nest in roughly two-year intervals. He pointed out that 222 nests were discovered in 2016, while 226 were found the following year.
