Man throws girl, 13, from car after sex assault in SC, police say

July 11, 2019 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 12:37 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man from Georgia came to South Carolina to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and threw her out of his vehicle while speeding away from police.

Richland County deputies said an officer saw 30-year-old Derek Nelson of Augusta, Georgia, climb from the back seat to the front seat of his car and speed away from a Columbia parking lot at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said in a statement that Nelson was only wearing a t-shirt when his car was stopped.

Deputies found a girl nearby and she said she was thrown from the vehicle. She suffered injuries to her hands, arms and legs.

Nelson faces criminal sexual conduct, assault, sexual exploitation of a minor and several other charges. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

