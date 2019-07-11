Authorities: Man robs Hartsville area Family Dollar with a shirt over his face, holding a gun

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the man accused of robbing a local Family Dollar while armed with a gun.
According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday at the Family Dollar in the Lydia community.
Witnesses said a black man came into the store with a shirt covering his face while wearing shorts and flip flops. He allegedly demanded money from the cashier while holding a gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
