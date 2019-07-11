’I was shocked:' Local golf pro honored as Grand Strand’s best in 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Randy Laney admits he was a bit nervous when his boss asked to speak with him privately earlier this month.
That anxiety, however, turned to elation upon learning he was named the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owner Association’s 2019 Employee of the Year.
“I thought it was going to be a good thing or a bad thing, I wasn’t sure,” Laney said while laughing. “A pat on the back is all anyone really needs and this is just a step further. It’s awesome really.”
Laney, a class of 2013 graduate of the Golf Academy of America, works as a ranger and golf pro at The Witch, The Wizard and Man o’ War golf courses.
“I really enjoy working at the Witch," he said. “I wake up every day like, ‘Let’s get it, let’s go to work.’”
With a smile and a good attitude, Laney’s bosses said he’s more than deserving of the recognition.
“When I first met Randy I knew pretty much immediately I was going to hire him,” said Graham Williams, director of golf at The Witch. “He’s probably the best I’ve ever had. He’s upbeat, he’s got an abundance of energy and he’s always happy.”
Through Laney, The Witch reaffirms its commitment to customer service during a turbulent time for golf tourism throughout the Grand Strand.
“It’s become a last-minute business, where as before golfers would book years in advance,” Williams said.
Booked last minute or years in advance, Laney greets golfers with a smile, high motor and willing attitude unmatched at any other course.
