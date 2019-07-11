Herbert Riley, Myrtle Beach community leader, dies

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
The death of one of Myrtle Beach’s community leaders Herbert Riley has left many reeling.
“One of the things I loved about him was every time you saw him he would just share wonderful stories,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said Wednesday. “People lose sight of the fact that we have so much black history here in Myrtle Beach and Herbert was responsible for preserving so much of it.”
Riley started the Carver Street Renaissance Group focusing on bringing businesses back to the Booker T. Washington neighborhood by reviving interest in Charlie’s Place. He had a vision, and work has begun, on turning the former nightclub site into a museum, performance venue and community center.
Last month, Riley announced the documentary “Charlie’s Place” won as the Best Historical/Cultural Program for the 45th annual Southeast Emmy Awards.
“I just can’t say enough good things about him,” Randal Wallace said hearing of his passing. “I’ve known him for I don’t know how long, but a long time. Our fathers were friends back when the Patricia Grand was the Patricia Inn. I’m just shocked.”
Wallace, a former Myrtle Beach city councilman, said Riley worked with the city to save Charlie’s Place and stressed the importance of preserving the history while moving forward.
Another former city council member, Wayne Gray, said their friendship spanned 25-plus years.
“He was a friend. He was a true friend and colleague,” Gray said. “He was such a strong advocate of the African-American community, not just in our city but in our society.”
