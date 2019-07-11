HCFR: Man flown to hospital after dog bite in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was flown to the hospital after officials said he was bitten by a dog.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 2:50 p.m. to Colorado Ranch Road in Green Sea to an animal bite call.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said the patient also fell during the incident and suffered traumatic leg injuries.
Casey could only say the man’s condition is serious at this time.
We are working to learn more about the incident. We will pass along any updates as they come into our newsroom.
