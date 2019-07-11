GSMC to open multimillion dollar ER facility in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - A new healthcare facility is in the works in Carolina Forest and officials say when it’s built, it’ll be a vital tool in getting patients treated quicker than before.
Grand Strand Medical Center CEO Mark Sims said while this is not going to be a hospital where patients can be admitted, there will be physicians, nurses, lab techs and other medical staff providing around-the-clock service seven days a week.
“At Grand Strand Health our mission is above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life," Sims said. "And when we think about an emergency room in Carolina Forest, that’s exactly what we’re setting out to do.”
The empty area that sits on the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Wiregrass Road is where the proposed full-service emergency department will be built by the end of 2020.
Sims said with Carolina Forest being one of the fastest-growing areas in Horry County, it was a no-brainer to bring the facility to the community.
“Last year we served almost 10,000 emergency visits just from Carolina Forest, the 29579 zip code alone," Sims said. "So it makes a lot of sense, emergency department
A huge hope is that this will also assist first responders in transporting patients quicker.
“With this opening up, that ER being available, that’s certainly going to help with those very critical situations where time is of the essence,” Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, Tony Casey said.
But not only will it helps the patients being transported at that moment, it’ll help patients who are in need of a transport through the area.
“Having something closer to a busy area, like this area around Carolina Forest is going to be great," Casey said. "What it does is reduce our response time and also makes our EMS personnel that much more available to get back to other calls.”
According to Sims, the building’s facade will be a replica of a facility that’s already built in North Myrtle Beach.
The North Strand Emergency Room, which opened in 2016, has proven successful and GSMC officials hope the one in Carolina Forest, projected to cost around $10 million, will do the same.
Horry County officials say the permits are under review, once the County approves the construction of the plan can start.
