Grand Strand Medical Center nurse accused of taking drugs from hospital for personal use

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation found that a nurse at Grand Strand Medical Center took prescription drugs from the hospital for her personal use, according to arrest warrants.
Amanda Grace Arnold was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of violation drug distribution law, non-controlled, imitation controlled substance. She was released hours later.
Arrest warrants show that in April she unlawfully obtained a quantity of Oxycodone “by fraud, misrepresentation, deception and/or subterfuge.”
Arnold admitted to obtaining the Oxycodone for her personal use, the arrest warrants state.
WMBF News has reached out to Grand Strand Medical Center and asked about Arnold’s employment status. We are waiting to hear back.
