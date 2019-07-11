Georgetown County deputies seek vehicle break-in suspect

Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a vehicle break-in case. (Source: GCSO Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | July 11, 2019 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated July 11 at 8:00 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a vehicle break-in case.

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Pompano Drive in the Garden City area on July 4.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect attempting to conceal his identity as he breaks into a pick-up truck at about 3 a.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

