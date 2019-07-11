Georgetown County deputies seek vehicle break-in suspect

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle break-in on July 4 at a house on Pompano Drive off South Waccamaw Drive, Garden City. The suspect is attempting to hide his identity from security cameras while he breaks into a pickup truck around 3 a.m. Anyone with information about this subject or incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102. *** Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.