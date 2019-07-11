Florence mayor endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2020 presidential race

"This election is about one simple question: What candidate is out there fighting every day for working families? Time and again, the answer to that question is always Senator Bernie Sanders. That’s why he’s winning in battleground states like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan and that’s why he’ll win in South Carolina,” Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said. “We don’t need a plan to appease insurance companies; we need Medicare for All. We don’t need to raise teacher salaries, we need to double them. We need real change. We need a leader to finish the work FDR started. We need Bernie Sanders.”