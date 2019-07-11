Florence mayor endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2020 presidential race

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The mayor of Florence is putting his support behind Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, in the 2020 race.
"This election is about one simple question: What candidate is out there fighting every day for working families? Time and again, the answer to that question is always Senator Bernie Sanders. That’s why he’s winning in battleground states like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan and that’s why he’ll win in South Carolina,” Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said. “We don’t need a plan to appease insurance companies; we need Medicare for All. We don’t need to raise teacher salaries, we need to double them. We need real change. We need a leader to finish the work FDR started. We need Bernie Sanders.”
Sanders’ campaign in South Carolina said Wukela’s endorsement is a major move for them in the Pee Dee.
"This is a big win for the campaign," said Bernie 2020 SC State Director Kwadjo Campbell. "Mayor Wukela is a rising star not just in the Pee Dee, but across the state. He has proven repeatedly that an unapologetic progressive can win in South Carolina and we're very excited to have his support."
Wukela gained statewide and national attention in 2008 when he defeated 13-year incumbent Mayor Frank Willis by one vote.
Wukela’s endorsement comes just days before Bernie 2020 national co-chair Sen. Nina Turner comes to the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.
Turner will host a Bernie Block Party at 6 p.m. Saturday at New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. Then she hosts another block party at 4 p.m. Sunday at Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church in Longs.
