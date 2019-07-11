FIRST ALERT: Strong storms this evening

Today will see another round of temperatures in the lower 90s with plenty of humidity. This will send the heat index to around 100 for most areas this afternoon. A few pop up storms will be possible in the afternoon, but the evening hour will see a better chance of storms as one or two clusters of storms in North Carolina drops southward and into the region. Some of the evening storms could be strong with gusty winds, dangerous lightning and very heavy rain. The best risk of storms will arrive around and just after sunset this evening.