FIRST ALERT: Late Friday storms, early week heat

Humidity and pop up storms will continue for a few more days before a drier and hotter weather pattern settles in.
Friday will see another round of temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of humidity. A few pop up storms will be possible in the afternoon. By the evening hours, a better chance of storms will develop as one or two clusters of storms in North Carolina drops southward and into the region. Some of the evening storms could be strong with gusty winds, dangerous lightning and very heavy rain.
Similar weather continues Saturday with afternoon temperatures near 90 and a few pop up storms by the afternoon and evening.
Sunday into early next week will see a change in the weather pattern as rain chances drop to zero and the heat starts to crank. Sunday will see temperatures hitting 90 at the beach and lower to middle 90s inland. With lingering humidity, the heat index will climb to 100 to 102.
Temperatures warm further on Monday and Tuesday as readings reach the lower 90s at the beaches and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, the temperatures will feel more like 105. Heat advisories may be needed by early next week.
Barry will make landfall along the Louisiana coast this weekend and then move through the deep south early next week. Any moisture or heavy rain associated with Barry will remain well west of the region.
