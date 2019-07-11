FIRST ALERT: Two feet of rain forecast for parts of the Gulf Coast as Barry approaches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Barry strengthened a bit overnight and is forecast to deliver flash flooding to a large portion of Louisiana this weekend.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center stated that "the broad circulation center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 28.2 North, longitude 90.3 West.
Barry is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph. A track toward the northwest is expected to begin later today, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana tonight or Saturday, and then move inland over the Lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.
Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today and tonight, and Barry may reach hurricane strength tonight or early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles to the east of the center.
Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated amounts of 25 inches. These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Over the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches.
A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for areas near the Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle, including New Orleans.
