FIRST ALERT: Barry update - Hurricane warnings issued for portions of the Louisiana coastline

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Barry remains a tropical storm but could strengthen to near hurricane strength before landfall in Louisiana.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center stated that "Barry is moving toward the west near 5 mph and this motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Friday, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday, and then move inland into the lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.
A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for the coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including the city of New Orleans.
Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated amounts of 25 inches. Over the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with isolated amounts of 12 inches. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a rare “EXTREME” risk of flash flooding for much of southern Louisiana. This extreme risk has only been issued twice before in the past : Harvey in 2017 and Florence in 2018.
Hurricane conditions are expected in the Hurricane Warning area by Friday night or Saturday morning, with tropical storm conditions expected by Friday morning.
A few tornadoes are possible Friday late morning through Friday night across southeast Louisiana, far southern Mississippi, and the Alabama coast.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.