FIRST ALERT: Anniversary of Hurricane Bertha

According to the National Weather Service, Bertha turned northwestward and slowed its forward speed as it entered the Bahamas. Moving northward on July 11th a few hundred miles east of the Florida coast, Bertha weakened rather substantially as northwesterly wind shear developed over the storm. Maximum sustained winds decreased to 80 mph versus 115 mph only two days earlier. Visible satellite imagery from July 11th showed deep thunderstorms confined to the east side of Bertha's circulation, with an exposed low-level swirl of clouds around the actual center. Thunderstorms wrapped back around the center during the morning of July 12th as the storm approached the Carolina coast. Maximum sustained winds strengthened to 105 mph before landfall, which occurred at 4:00 pm over Figure Eight Island, NC near Wilmington.