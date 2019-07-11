Deputy performs PIT maneuver to end chase in Florence County; 2 in custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were taken into custody after a chase in Florence County.
Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said the Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lake City police in the chase which ended with one deputy using a PIT maneuver, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, to end the chase.
There were no injuries reported after the chase.
WMBF News has asked where the chase started and why authorities were chasing the vehicle in the first place. That information is not available at this time.
