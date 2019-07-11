Coastal Carolina University alumni create nonprofit to help save the ocean

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A group of Coastal Carolina University alumni are making it their mission to protect the ocean.
The former students have formed a nonprofit, hoping to make a difference in the marine environment.
“Every single action that you do, whether small or big as it be, you can be a hero in that sense," said Kyle Massie, executive director of Ocean Heroes Project.
Call them ocean heroes. Four Coastal Carolina University alumni are fighting to save the sea.
“The younger generation is so consistent in wanting to be able to help out their own area or help out a cause, I want them to be able to strive to be their own heroes in the ocean ecosystem,” said Massie.
Ocean Heroes Project is a nonprofit launched in 2018 by a group of marine science graduates aimed at spreading awareness and education about the ocean environment.
“To engage people more and get them excited, we wanted create physical events for them to do and have a really good way for them to be engaged in the actual science," said Massie.
Ocean Heroes Project held it’s first event in March, a 5K race attracting ocean lovers and runners alike. The nonprofit is hoping to not only raise awareness, but funds for marine science research at CCU to help pave the way for future students to make a difference.
“Every single type of research that is done on the coast is extremely important. As small as looking at marsh grass, the variability of it in a certain area, the abundance of it in a certain area, to the crabs that live in that marsh grass, to the waves that are coming in bringing in certain types of material whether it be sand or plastics," said Massie.
As the tides come and go, these ocean heroes hope to make their own waves.
Massie says they’re already planning their next event for the fall. To find out how you can help, and donate to the cause, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.