Weekend Events: Humidity continues with a few scattered storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It might be the middle of the week but we are looking ahead to the weekend and some great events from our SC Weekend team.
These events begin Friday night with one happening in McLean Park on Friday night! If you are in North Myrtle Beach, you will need to come out to Movies Under The Stars Friday night. The movie this week is Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. This event will begin 15 minutes after sunset and the rain chances look to be at a minimum for this event. If you are planning on heading out, be sure to stay hydrated. It will still be a muggy evening.
If you are looking for something fun to do in the Pee Dee Friday night, look no further than the Downtown Country Jam in Florence with Trey Calloway headlining. This event is from 6-9 PM and will have plenty of vendors with food and drinks to keep cold! The rain chances will be in the forecast but should remain scattered for a beautiful evening in Florence.
If you have plans for Saturday or Sunday, the forecast is hot but at least the rain chances remain scattered. The Parrot Head Festival is this Saturday at the La Belle Amie Vineyard in Little River. If you're a fan of Jimmy Buffet and a good time, this event from Noon to 5 p.m. is for you. Enjoy the music and stay cool out in the heat.
If you want to see a full list of events this weekend, be sure to head over to SCWeekend.com. Sunday should remain clear with lower humidity for any outdoor plans.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.