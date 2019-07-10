Weekend Events: Humidity continues with a few scattered storms

These events begin Friday night with one happening in McLean Park on Friday night! If you are in North Myrtle Beach, you will need to come out to Movies Under The Stars Friday night. The movie this week is Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. This event will begin 15 minutes after sunset and the rain chances look to be at a minimum for this event. If you are planning on heading out, be sure to stay hydrated. It will still be a muggy evening.