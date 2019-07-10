Weekend Events: Humidity continues with a few scattered storms

Highs will climb into the 90s before dry conditions return on Sunday. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | July 10, 2019 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 9:57 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It might be the middle of the week but we are looking ahead to the weekend and some great events from our SC Weekend team.

Look for partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance for Friday night in North Myrtle Beach.
These events begin Friday night with one happening in McLean Park on Friday night! If you are in North Myrtle Beach, you will need to come out to Movies Under The Stars Friday night. The movie this week is Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. This event will begin 15 minutes after sunset and the rain chances look to be at a minimum for this event. If you are planning on heading out, be sure to stay hydrated. It will still be a muggy evening.

Outside of a few scattered showers, conditions should be fine for the Downtown Country Jam in Florence on Friday night.
If you are looking for something fun to do in the Pee Dee Friday night, look no further than the Downtown Country Jam in Florence with Trey Calloway headlining. This event is from 6-9 PM and will have plenty of vendors with food and drinks to keep cold! The rain chances will be in the forecast but should remain scattered for a beautiful evening in Florence.

Highs will climb into the 90s before dry conditions return on Sunday.
If you have plans for Saturday or Sunday, the forecast is hot but at least the rain chances remain scattered. The Parrot Head Festival is this Saturday at the La Belle Amie Vineyard in Little River. If you're a fan of Jimmy Buffet and a good time, this event from Noon to 5 p.m. is for you. Enjoy the music and stay cool out in the heat.

If you want to see a full list of events this weekend, be sure to head over to SCWeekend.com. Sunday should remain clear with lower humidity for any outdoor plans.

