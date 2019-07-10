‘Sorry, I’m on probation:’ Man accused of filming couple in Myrtle Beach motel room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly filmed a couple having sexual relations at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday morning.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to the Sea Gypsy Motor Inn on North Ocean Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for a prowler call.
A woman said she was having sex with a man when the suspect pushed the common door between the adjoining rooms, slipped a cell phone through the crack and pointed it toward the couple, according to police.
The man then confronted the suspect, who said “Sorry, I’m on probation” before running toward the balcony and jumping off, the report states.
The suspect was last seen running south on the boardwalk. Police describe the suspect as a bald white male with no shirt or shoes and was last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts.
Police say a witness saw the victims and the suspect on the motel balcony but did not see what happened in the room. She said she heard screaming and saw the suspect run into the room with the man running behind him, the report states.
According to police, an employee said the room was registered to a “Moon” but could not provide additional information as she could not gain access to the office.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call Myrtle Beach police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.