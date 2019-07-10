Social media post showcasing Myrtle Beach police’s sense of humor goes viral

A social media post showing a funny plate holder on a Myrtle Beach police cruiser is going viral (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)
By Kristin Nelson | July 9, 2019 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 10:23 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One social media post shows that police officers have a sense of humor too.

The city of Myrtle Beach posted a picture of a Myrtle Beach police recruiting car, but tells people to take a close look at the plate holder.

It says, “Smile, I could be behind you,” meaning that drivers should be happy the police cruiser is in front of you and not behind you with flashing lights.

The social media post has more than 1,000 reactions and over 850 shares.

