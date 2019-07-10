Police respond to another report of kids left in a hot car in a Florence parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have responded to another report of children being left in a hot car.
Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt said two children were found inside a hot vehicle at the Sam’s Club located on Beltline Drive Wednesday afternoon.
He added the children are out of the car and are in good condition.
The investigation continues and more information is expected to be released later in the day.
On Tuesday, Florence officers were called to the Walmart on South Irby Street after children were found left inside a hot vehicle.
Just last week, a Florence County deputy had to break a window to save a one-year-old child that was inside a hot car at the same Walmart on Irby Street.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.