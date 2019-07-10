Police conduct 70 traffic stops in The Market Common over July 4th holiday week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have released numbers showing just how much of a problem speeding is for The Market Common.
In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Police Department shared the numbers from the July 4th holiday week.
From June 30 through July 6, police said there were 70 total traffic stops, 34 tickets issued, and 36 warnings given.
Of the 70 traffic stops, 31 were non-residents, according to the MBPD. Of the remaining number, 26 were locals, 12 were Market Common residents and one was a student.
People who live in The Market Common community have said they’re concerned about drivers speeding and the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.
Last month, Myrtle Beach police and city officials implemented a traffic calming plan in The Market Common in response to those speeding concerns.
