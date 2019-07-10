Police ask for help identifying person connected to stolen credit card case

Myrtle Beach police need help identifying this person who they say is connected to a stolen credit card case (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | July 9, 2019 at 9:50 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:50 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police released pictures of a person wanted in a stolen credit card case.

The card was reported stolen on June 29. The victim told officers she had numerous unauthorized transactions on her bank card, including at a business located at 512 South Kings Highway.

Investigators went to the location and observed security footage of the wanted person buying a Vitamin water drink with the stolen credit card.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

