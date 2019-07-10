Police ask for help identifying person connected to stolen credit card case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police released pictures of a person wanted in a stolen credit card case.
The card was reported stolen on June 29. The victim told officers she had numerous unauthorized transactions on her bank card, including at a business located at 512 South Kings Highway.
Investigators went to the location and observed security footage of the wanted person buying a Vitamin water drink with the stolen credit card.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.