Myrtle Beach City Council votes down proposed Grand Dunes road

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tensions ran high at the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, as Grand Dunes residents battled over a proposed road.
It’s an issue that also had council members divided.
Developer LStar Ventures proposed a new entrance and exit point in Grand Dunes. One of the main reasons for requesting the new road was a way to help The Members Golf Club.
“The club was at a loss. By growing memberships we knew statistically speaking, residents who were close to the club would join the club. The golf village residents have not purchased in to become members. So we thought by acquiring this asset connecting two private properties and private roads, residents from waterway hills would see the club and want to be members of it,” said Margret Lacalle with LStar Ventures.
Residents who hoped to have a road in this area said the one entrance and exit into Grande Dunes is over the bridge and that’s a safety issue. Neighbors explained the bridge is often closed for weather related reasons.
Those against the road said it would cause traffic and open up a route for those coming from North Myrtle Beach.
