MISSING: Visiting 69-year-old woman with dementia wanders from Garden City motel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police needs the community’s help to find a missing woman, who is visiting the area.
Gladys Adkins, 69, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when she left her motel in Garden City on foot.
Adkins was diagnosed with dementia a couple of years ago but has never wandered away before.
She is on vacation from West Virginia and is not familiar with the area.
Adkins was last seen wearing a blue blouse with khaki shorts. She typically walks with a cane but did not take it with her. She is 5’2” tall, weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and gray eyes.
She did not take any identification and doesn’t carry a cellphone.
Anyone with information about Adkins whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.