Man wanted for stealing four-wheelers in Florence County

Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect. (Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | July 10, 2019 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 12:49 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect.

According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified man stole two Kawasaki four-wheelers from a home on Meadors Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. around July 9.

The theft was captured on home surveillance footage:

Florence County Theft

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

