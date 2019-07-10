Man wanted for stealing four-wheelers in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect.
According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified man stole two Kawasaki four-wheelers from a home on Meadors Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. around July 9.
The theft was captured on home surveillance footage:
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.