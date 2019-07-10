Man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery transferred to Darlington County Detention Center

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in a deadly Conway bank robbery has been transferred to the Darlington County Detention Center.
According to online jail records, Brandon Council was booked in by the U.S. Marshals for safekeeping around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Council filed motions seeking relief from “harsh” conditions at the Florence County Detention Center, where he has primarily been held since his arrest.
According to federal court documents, a judge deemed his motions for relief “moot” the same day he was transferred to Darlington County.
A judge can rule a motion moot if the issue has been resolved, legal experts say.
Council allegedly killed two employees during the August 2017 CresCom Bank robbery in Conway. His trial is set to begin in September.
