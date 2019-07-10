FIRST ALERT: Storms wind down and heat cranks up through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pop up storms will turn a bit less numerous through the end of the week as temperatures start climbing by the weekend.
Tonight will see only isolated showers and storms in a few spots. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s by daybreak Thursday.
Similar to Wednesday, a few showers and storms may brush the beaches of the Grand Strand early in the day on Thursday, but the activity will not be as widespread as what the region saw Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will see temperatures climbing into the upper 80s at the beach and to near 90 inland. A few storms will rumble around the region late in the day, but storm chances drop to 30%.
Similar weather continues Friday and Saturday with daily temperatures near 90 and a few pop up storms by the afternoon and evening.
Sunday into early next week will see a change in the weather pattern as rain chances drop to zero and the heat starts to crank. Sunday will see temperatures hitting 90 at the beach and lower to middle 90s inland. With lingering humidity, the heat index will climb to 100 to 102.
Temperatures warm further on Monday as readings reach the lower 90s at the beaches and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, the temperatures will feel more like 105. Heat advisories may be needed by early next week.
