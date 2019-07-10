FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Barry likely to become season’s first hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center has released the first forecast track for what will soon become Tropical Storm Barry.
According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf of Mexico was gradually getting better organized and will likely become a tropical depression early Thursday and a tropical storm by Thursday evening.
The update went on to say "a motion toward the west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwest motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday. "
A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.
The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 18 inches.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.