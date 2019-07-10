First Alert: Heavy rain expected in scattered storms today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The humidity is high and the scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for Wednesday. If you woke up to the sound at thunder overnight, it was for a round of decent storm activity that impacted the coast from midnight to around 2AM. Heavy rain fell overnight in multiple locations and it’s almost a guarantee someone will see that heavy rain again at times today.
The chances for rain begin even earlier today with an onshore flow able to produce a few showers and storms early on for the morning commute. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with the first round of rainfall this morning.
By this afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 80s on the coast with the lower 90s inland. Showers and storms will form once again as the sea breeze develops and moves inland, similar to what we saw on Tuesday.
If you are hoping for changes, they are going to be hard to find in this forecast. Thursday through Saturday features scattered shower and storm chances with plenty of heat and humidity throughout the afternoon. By Sunday, the humidity and moisture axis will push a little further south, providing for a much needed break from the rain chances. Here’s an early look at that weekend forecast.
