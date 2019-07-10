Entries being accepted for competitive exhibits at 2019 S.C. State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Fair is accepting entries for this year’s competitive exhibits.
According to a press release, more than $300,000 in premiums will be offered in agriculture, art, crafts, flowers, and livestock again during this year’s 150th anniversary fair, which runs Oct. 9 through Oct. 20.
“Our competitive events are a hallmark of our annual fair and showcase the amazing talents of South Carolina residents,” said state fair manager Nancy Smith in a statement. “The diversity of the entries is a testament to the rich culture across our state.”
Competitors can view the exhibit guide and enter online by clicking here. Those who are interested can also download entry forms and mail them to SC State Fair, P. O. Box 393, Columbia, S.C. 29202, or drop them off at the fairgrounds, located at 1200 Rosewood Drive in Columbia, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays, the release stated.
Entry forms are available at the fairgrounds in the Dowling Building for those without computer access.
The entry period runs through Sept. 1.
For more information about this year’s fair, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.