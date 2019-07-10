Entries being accepted for competitive exhibits at 2019 S.C. State Fair

Competitors can view the exhibit guide and enter online by clicking here. Those who are interested can also download entry forms and mail them to SC State Fair, P. O. Box 393, Columbia, S.C. 29202, or drop them off at the fairgrounds, located at 1200 Rosewood Drive in Columbia, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays, the release stated.