DHEC issues temporary swimming advisory for 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has placed a short-term swimming advisory on a section in Surfside Beach.
Elevated bacteria levels were detected at the public access point at 16th Avenue North. Swimming is not advised in the area until the bacteria levels return to normal.
The swimming advisory is not a beach closing, nor does it affect the entire beach.
It’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area. However, DHEC advises that people entering the water in the area to refrain from swallowing it, and that people with open wounds or compromised immune systems avoid contact within the water.
DHEC routinely collects water samples at more than 120 locations along South Carolina’s beaches to monitor bacteria levels.
