Deal Diva: Deals and Discounts for teachers just in time for back-to-school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Teachers, you may want to sit on the front row of this class. WMBF Deal Diva Christel Bell is taking you to school on stores that offer discounts exclusively for educators.
Teachers will soon head back to the classroom before students, and according to website Deal Hack, there are hundreds of retailers that offer discounts to teachers in both public and private schools.
Target
Retail giant Target says it will offer a discount on all back-to-school essentials this month. A 15% discount for teachers only includes everything from basic classroom essentials to cleaning supplies, and even playground equipment.
The discount begins July 13 and ends July 20.
Teachers do need to get a coupon emailed to them and must present their school ID at check out. Get the details here.
Home Depot
Home improvement retailer Home Depot says educators employed in public schools can apply for a tax-free exemption on classroom purchases made at their store. Details.
Barnes and Noble
The major book seller offers a 25% discount on in-store purchases and 10% off cafe treats for teachers only. Details.
Michaels
Michaels will give teachers a 15% discount on in-store purchases every day with a valid ID. Details.
Dressbarn
If you need more work attire, at Dressbarn, teachers receive a 15% discount. Educators just need to sign up for the store’s loyalty program. Present your valid school/educator’s ID at the time of purchase. Details.
Buick/GMC
The automaker says it offers the best educator discount of any car company. Special educators discounts qualify on the purchase or lease of select model vehicles. Details.
