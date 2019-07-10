Crews battle woods fire in the Pee Dee

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a woods fire Tuesday in Marion County.
The fire happened around 5:40 p.m. on Ellerbe Bay Court. One acre was in flames when crews arrived on scene, according to an online post from the Marion Rural Fire Department.
The post states that the blaze was knocked down quickly, but crews spent a long time on overhaling operations.
Marion City Fire Rescue and the Temperance Fire Department assisted. The South Carolina Forestry Commission also responded with a plow.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
