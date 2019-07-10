Boil water notice canceled for portion of North Myrtle Beach after water line break

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A boil water notice issued for a portion of North Myrtle Beach following a water line break has been canceled.
According to information from the city, test results for the water samples taken in a section of the Cherry Grove came back Wednesday as normal.
The break was discovered around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday is in the area of Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Old Kings Highway.
City spokesperson Pat Dowling said repairs were finished at 12 p.m. Tuesday.
