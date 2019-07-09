Thousands lose power as lightning storm rolls through Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of bolts of lightning lit up the sky Monday night in Horry County.
At one point, there were more than 400 lightning strikes within 15 minutes in the Conway area.
The lightning strikes caused more than 4,000 Horry County Electric Co-op customers to lose power at one point. The outages centered between Highway 378 and Highway 701.
As of 10:20 p.m., most customers’ lights were turned back on.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Electric Co-op and asked how long it will take for power to be restored to customers. We’re waiting to hear back.
The heat and humidity this week will fire up afternoon storms along the Grand Strand.
Tuesday will see temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon and the heat index reaching to around 100 much of the afternoon. After midday, thunderstorms will start to develop with afternoon storm chances running at 40%. Once again, some of the storms will likely produce gusty winds, locally heavy rain and dangerous lightning.
