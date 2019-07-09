‘She is such a fighter’: Sophie gaining weight, playing as she recovers from abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A German shepherd puppy who was rescued from one of the worst animal abuse situations the Grand Strand Humane Society has ever seen, is making big strides every day.
“This angel is beating all of the odds and exceeding everyone’s expectations every day! She is such a fighter and we love her so much,” the Grand Strand Humane Society posted on social media.
The organization released videos of Sophie barking in her little area at the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital and trying to catch a ball. She didn’t have much success with the ball catching, but she just needs a little practice.
The Grand Strand Humane Society also revealed that Sophie now weighs 32 pounds.
It’s a major improvement from just a few weeks ago when she was found emaciated, dehydrated, diseased and unable to even walk because the muscles in her back legs had atrophied.
Myrtle Beach officers found Sophie in a room last month at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East.
The dog’s original owner, Christopher Sauber was arrested last Monday and charged ill treatment of animals but is out on $10,000 bond.
Sophie’s treatment is continuing, and a fundraiser will be held at The Inlet Square Mall on Monday, July 22.
Hot Now Burger and Mollies Morsels are putting on a chicken bog dinner and all proceeds will go straight to the Grand Strand Humane Society.
