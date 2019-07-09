Report: Teens offer woman a cigarette, steal her dog

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for two teens who reportedly stole a woman’s dog on Monday.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, the 54-year-old said she was talking to the suspects on the beach when they offered her a cigarette.
Police say as the woman was gathering her belongings, she realized the suspects had taken her dog and ran away.
The suspects were last seen heading north on Ocean Boulevard from 3rd Avenue South, the report states.
Police describe one suspect as a black male, about 14 years old with a heavy build and long black hair. The second suspect, who is described as Caucasian but whose gender is unknown, is also about 14 years old with a thin build and short brown hair.
According to the report, the dog is an 8-pound Chihuahua named Valentino. Police say the dog is black, brown and white and may possibly be a Yorky mix.
WMBF News has reached out to Myrtle Beach police for a picture of Valentino.
