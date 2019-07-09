Police: Suspects put gun to man’s head, rob him of $5

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night in Myrtle Beach.
The 31-year-old victim said two men followed him out of the Express Convenience Store on Mr. Joe White Avenue at around 9:00 p.m., according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
After crossing the street, one of the suspects grabbed the victim from behind, put a gun to the back of his head and demanded money, the report states.
According to police, the second suspect “frisked” the victim while searching for cash. The 31-year-old said the suspects took $5 from him but kept telling him “I know you got more on you” while threatening to “pop him,” the report states.
Police say the suspects fled toward Warren Street.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police.
