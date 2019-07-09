Police make arrest after 2 children found inside hot car at Florence Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police rescued two children from inside a hot car on Tuesday.
Officers received called just before 2:30 p.m. to the Walmart on South Irby Street about children left inside a vehicle.
They managed to get the children out of the car. They were taken to the hospital where they underwent an evaluation.
Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said the outside temperature around the time of the incident was 90 degrees in Florence.
Florence police Lt. Mike Brandt said the children’s mother, Alyssa Oliver, later returned to vehicle and she was arrested. She is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
The children were placed in the care of South Carolina Department of Social Services.
It’s not clear how old the children are or how long they had been inside the car.
Just last week, a Florence County deputy had to break a window to save a one-year-old child that was inside a hot car at the same Walmart on Irby Street.
We will bring you updates on this case as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.