One dead, ‘multiple victims’ reported in officer-involved shooting near south Charlotte Steak 'n Shake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and at least two others are seriously injured following a shooting involving a police officer in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.
The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. near the Steak 'n Shake on South Boulevard by Westinghouse Boulevard. Medic reports there are “multiple victims” in the incident.
Multiple sources tell WBTV that a Pineville Police officer fired shots while trying to apprehend a suspect. No information about that suspect or the officer have been released.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that all officers are OK following the incident.
Various medic units, police and fire officials could be seen surrounding the Steak 'n Shake. Police had the entire area taped off as first responders processed the scene.
Several officer could be seen putting multiple evidence markers near several vehicles in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Traffic exiting from Interstate 485 in the area was brought to a halt.
We’re working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.