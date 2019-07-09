New Horry County administrator expected to be named today

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new Horry County Administrator is expected to be named Tuesday.
During a round of interviews for five potential candidates two weeks ago, one Horry County councilman told WMBF News that the administrator will be selected during the July 9 council meeting.
The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. at the council chambers in Conway.
Candidates vying for the position include: interim county administrator Steve Gosnell; former Myrtle Beach city councilman Wayne Gray; county administrator for Laurens County, William "Jon" Caime; and York County Manager William Shanahan.
A name not included among the list of finalists is that of South Carolina State Rep. Alan Clemmons.
Clemmons recently said he has withdrawn his name from the list of candidates, citing personal reasons.
In a statement, Clemmons said he was honored to have been chosen as a finalist. He added that he has great affection for Horry County and respect for the elected leaders.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.