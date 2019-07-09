Myrtle Beach police actively investigating sexual assault on beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly happened on the beach early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a hotel in the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, where they were told a sexual assault occurred between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” Myrtle Beach Cpl. Tom Vest said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
A description of the suspect has not been released.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into the newsroom on this case.
