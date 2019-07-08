Man wanted for Lincolnville double shooting captured in North Carolina

Lincolnville, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have captured the man wanted for a double shooting in Lincolnville Monday in Lumberton, North Carolina.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Brokaw said 25-year-old Robert Edward Millen had been taken into custody.
He was wanted for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The sheriff’s office said the gun used in the shooting has not been recovered as of Monday night, but its unclear if they may have found the gun when Millen was captured.
Authorities say the shooting happened at 6:14 p.m. on the 3000 block Von Ohsen Road.
According to investigators, Millen shot two people over a dispute over a firearm.
A report states Millen then left the home in a vehicle identified as a burgundy/maroon 1997 Chevrolet Silverado bearing SC tags: KTC-878.
It’s not clear if deputies also found his truck when he was captured in North Carolina.
