Lowes Foods store near Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach set to close

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach-based Lowes Foods store will close early next month.
According to a press release, the location at 970 Cipriana Drive, near the Grande Dunes, is one of three stores across the Carolinas that is set to close by early August.
The other two locations are in Claremont and Hickory, N.C. The closures are due to continued adjustments to Lowes’ total store portfolio as part of a broader growth strategy, the release stated.
Impacted employees will be offered positions at other Lowes Foods stores where possible, according to the press release. If that proves to be “geographically impractical,” financial assistance will be provided.
Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs approximately 9,000 people and operates 85 full-service supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, the release stated.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.