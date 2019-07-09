Kratom supporters respond to recent FDA warning

A CDC report released in April linked Kratom to 91 overdose deaths in 27 states, but Gini Downey, a Kratom user and member of the American Kratom Association, points in many of the overdose deaths, other drugs were also listed as contributing to the overdose. While the FDA states Kratom, like opioids, carry risks of abuse and addiction, supporters like Downey say it has the potential to save lives.