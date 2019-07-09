Horry County police investigate shots fired into two separate homes on Fourth of July

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are trying to figure out who fired shots in the Conway area, which ended with bullets hitting homes on the Fourth of July.
In the first incident, officers were called around 12:22 a.m. to Warf Drive.
The person living at the home said she heard several gunshots close by and heard something hit her house.
Officers said they looked around the home and found a bullet hole in one of the bedroom windows. They also found that a bullet hit a dresser that was in the front of the window, according to an incident report.
No one inside the home was hurt.
In the second incident, police responded around 11 p.m. to a house on Beau Street to call about property being damaged by a possible shot that was fired in the area.
The victim told officers she heard a gunshot and noticed that the back bedroom window was broken in her home. She said she wasn’t sure if the damage was done from a firework or a bullet.
The officer determined that the damage was done most likely by a bullet, according to an incident report, but police were not able to locate a bullet.
No arrests have been made in either case.
WMBF News asked if the two cases could be connected. We are waiting to hear back.
